Sandra Jean Gunderson It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sandra (Sandi) Jean Gunderson at the age of 62. She passed away on Saturday the 11th of January, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Sandi is survived by her daughters Erin (Monty), Jessica (Matt), Ashley (Eric), her grandchildren Morgan (Cody), Karley, Graydon, Lincoln, Charlotte and Olivia, her brothers Kenny (Michelle), Glenn (Sharon), her sisters Charlotte (Ron), Loretta (Larry), Linda, Maddy, Debbie (Danny), Barb (Rod), her sister-in-law Huetta and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sandi was predeceased by her loving husband Dave, her mother Barbara, her father Vernon, her dad Robert, her sister Sue, her brother Leroy, her brother-in-law Harv and nieces Danielle and Amanda. Sandi came from a large, loving family of 11 children. She was well known for her kind nature, giant heart and her innate need to put everyone else before herself. She made everyone feel that they were part of the family and made sure that their bellies were full. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, and travelling to Alberta to play canasta with her sisters, which was the only time you would see her sassy side come out. Sandi and her late husband Dave spent 32 devoted years together, nearly 25 of those were spent co managing the Sandman Inn Hotel in Prince George. Together they worked exceptionally hard and took great pride in their careers. Sandi's greatest passion in life was her family and her animals and she spent each day making sure they knew it. She will be dearly missed





