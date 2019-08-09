Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Waite. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra Waite. Her battle with illness is over. She is survived by her husband Mike, Children Danny Karen, Sherry, Kathy and Jo-Anne and ten Grandchildren in B.C. and her sisters Donelda and Ella-Mae and numerous nieces and nephews in Ontario. She was predeceased by her sisters Joyce and Iva and brothers Fred, Cecil, Melvin and John. There will not be a service at her request. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the PG Hospice Society. A celebration of life will be held at the Beaverly Fire Hall on August 31st at 2 pm.





It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra Waite. Her battle with illness is over. She is survived by her husband Mike, Children Danny Karen, Sherry, Kathy and Jo-Anne and ten Grandchildren in B.C. and her sisters Donelda and Ella-Mae and numerous nieces and nephews in Ontario. She was predeceased by her sisters Joyce and Iva and brothers Fred, Cecil, Melvin and John. There will not be a service at her request. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the PG Hospice Society. A celebration of life will be held at the Beaverly Fire Hall on August 31st at 2 pm. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close