It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra Waite. Her battle with illness is over. She is survived by her husband Mike, Children Danny Karen, Sherry, Kathy and Jo-Anne and ten Grandchildren in B.C. and her sisters Donelda and Ella-Mae and numerous nieces and nephews in Ontario. She was predeceased by her sisters Joyce and Iva and brothers Fred, Cecil, Melvin and John. There will not be a service at her request. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the PG Hospice Society. A celebration of life will be held at the Beaverly Fire Hall on August 31st at 2 pm.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019