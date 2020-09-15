Selby Gordon Ebert
1941 - 2020
With great sadness and a heavy heart, I announce that Dad passed away peacefully.
He will be forever missed by his daughter Debs (Tim), son in-law Calvin, grandchildren Mike (Antony) of Calgary, Jayme of Prince George, Will (Aria) of Nanaimo and many dear friends.
Dad completed his 4-year apprenticeship with Finning Tractor & Equipment Company Limited in 1966. He achieved his credentials and certification for Heavy Duty Mechanic. He worked for Finning from 1962 through 1999.
I remember we lived in Mackenzie, BC from 1966 to the summer of 1969 when we moved back to Prince George. Dad belonged to the Finning Employees Association, helped organize and attended many events. He belonged to the Elks Club in Prince George and will be remembered by many for selling tickets. He eventually moved to Nanaimo in 1987 and from there worked many other places.
Dad retired from Finning and started his own company in 1999 and continued to work for many years.
He has been a long-time member of the Finning Retirees Association. He volunteered for many years at the Nanaimo Seniors Village. Dad loved helping people, travelling, equipment shows, car shows, snowmobiling, wine tours and tasting, good food and good friends.
There will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Memories and Condolences can be shared with the family at www.firstmemorialnanaimo.com.