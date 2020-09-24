SEUMAS EDWARD BISSETT Oct 4, 1998 - Sep 9, 2020 October 4, 1998 at 12:04 a.m. Seumas entered the world full of wonder. Tragically he lost his life September 9, 2020 to an as yet unknown cause that occurred September 2, 2020. A gentle, shy young man with a blustery exterior he was always on the side of the under-dog. The smile in his eyes could light up a room and it was often said his heart was bigger than his body. Seumas possessed a whirlwind of talents, emotions, opinions, diverse hobbies, and an intense love of learning. You always knew where you stood with him, he was never afraid to tell you what he thought, but he was always ready to forgive with his whole heart. We are reminiscing already about his burly bear hugs and how he could make us laugh until we cried. Although he is asleep in death right now I know with all my heart there is a time coming soon when our Creator Jehovah "will wipe out every tear from their (our) eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away." Revelation 21:4 Seumas is survived by the love of his life Dureeka whom he loved fully in the short time they shared; as well as Dureeka's mom Chris and her husband DeWayne and grandmother Heather. Along with Seumas' mom Allison, his step-father Marc, his older brother Sandy (Shylah), and his younger sister Addi. Also his maternal grandparents Bernie & Lil, aunt Beth (uncle Noel), cousin Dawson, uncle Corey (aunt Kristina), uncle Dustin (aunt Sherry-Ann) cousins Vaugh and Ivan and his uncle Glen and aunt Karen. Additionally survived by his older step-brothers; Patrick and Eric (Emily) and cousins, Oskar, Geir and Nora; as well as his grand-maman Natalie, aunts; Joanne, Denise, Sonia (uncle Clarke), and uncle Yves. He is also survived by his father Stuart and paternal grand-mother Shirley, his paternal great aunt Norma and sons Brandon, Todd and Ryan, his paternal aunt Michelle and cousins; Ethan and Brodie and their families.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store