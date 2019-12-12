Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon-Anne Tagami. View Sign Obituary

Sharon-Anne Tagami July 29, 1943 - November 30, 2019 It is with deep sadness that my father and I share the news that his loving wife, my mother, and nana Sharon-Anne Tagami passed away peacefully at Hospice House on Saturday, November 30, 2019 after living with Type 1 diabetes for over 54 years and recently kidney disease. Sharon was born on July 29, 1943 in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Michael and Eileen Lobe. Sharon was predeceased by her mother Eileen Mary (Lynne) and her grandmother Jane, her father Michael, stepfather Ian Sutherland and her infant son Todd Newton. Sharon is survived by her husband Gary and daughter Jocelyne (Brian), granddaughters Brynne, Drew and Kenna, her twin sister Karen (Wayne), stepsisters Linda Sutherland, Janice (Ted) Spry, brother-in-law Terry (Judy) Tagami, Bob Tagami, sister-in-law Joan Tagami and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Sharon loved life and all the wonderful things it brought to her, especially family. Sharon was known for her infectious smile, sense of humour and love for all who knew her. She loved her close friends that she played Canasta with, singing with the Sweet Adeline's for many years and fishing with her husband. Special thanks to Dr. Higgens and Dr. MacRitchie, nurses and staff in hemodialysis, nurses and staff on 3rd floor surgery south A & B. There will be no service at this time, but there will be a Celebration of Life announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rotary Hospice House, Canadian Diabetes Association and the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Mom...Good-byes are not forever, are not the end, it simply means "I'll miss you" until we meet again....Love you Forever.





