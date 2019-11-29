Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Baxter. View Sign Obituary

Sharon Valerie Charlotte Baxter





It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon Baxter on November 24, 2019.



Born in 1942 in New Westminister BC, Sharon lived her younger life in the lower mainland before moving to Prince George in 1974. Sharon loved her summers at the family cottage and always stayed very active. She enjoyed 5 pin bowling, carpet bowling, Red Hatters and was a long time season ticket holder to her beloved Spruce Kings. Sharon was also a devout Christian with Timbers Community Church. A loving wife, mother and grandmother she will be deeply missed by everyone. No service by request. Sharon Valerie Charlotte BaxterIt is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon Baxter on November 24, 2019.Born in 1942 in New Westminister BC, Sharon lived her younger life in the lower mainland before moving to Prince George in 1974. Sharon loved her summers at the family cottage and always stayed very active. She enjoyed 5 pin bowling, carpet bowling, Red Hatters and was a long time season ticket holder to her beloved Spruce Kings. Sharon was also a devout Christian with Timbers Community Church. A loving wife, mother and grandmother she will be deeply missed by everyone. No service by request. Published in The Prince George Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close