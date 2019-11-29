Sharon Valerie Charlotte Baxter
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon Baxter on November 24, 2019.
Born in 1942 in New Westminister BC, Sharon lived her younger life in the lower mainland before moving to Prince George in 1974. Sharon loved her summers at the family cottage and always stayed very active. She enjoyed 5 pin bowling, carpet bowling, Red Hatters and was a long time season ticket holder to her beloved Spruce Kings. Sharon was also a devout Christian with Timbers Community Church. A loving wife, mother and grandmother she will be deeply missed by everyone. No service by request.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019