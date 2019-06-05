Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Doak. View Sign Obituary

Sharon Anne Doak Sharon was born on March 1st, 1938 in Nipawin, Saskatchewan and passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 28th, 2019 in Vernon, B.C. at the age of 81 years. We are proud of the way she fought her disease with so much grace and dignity. Sharon will be lovingly remembered by her sons; Vernon Doak and Ian (Colleen) Doak, her daughters; Shelley (Lorne Doerkson) Wiese and Shannon (Peter) Love, her grandchildren; Brooklyn, Ethan and Addison Doak, Chantel and Brice Wiese, Dustin, Brendan (Kayla) and Hannah Love, her great-grandson; Malachi Wiese, her sister; Marjorie (Mel) Sims along with numerous extended family members and friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband; Aubrey Doak, her granddaughter; Elyse Doak, her brothers; Gerry, Bob and Elmer Udahl and by her parents; Edwin and Elda Udahl. Sharon was a very kind and gentle person, who always had a beautiful smile that shone through when she was surrounded by her family and friends. She loved her pets, especially dogs and enjoyed knitting, quilting, country music, curling and spending time with her family. The family would like to thank Dr. Jennifer Roger and the health care support team at Coldstream Meadows and the IHA care team who treated mom with tender love and care. A special thank you to the Polson Care Home staff who looked after mom so well in her final days. Cremation preceded a Celebration of Sharon's Life which will be held on September 14th, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery followed by a family gathering in Vernon. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish to do so may send donations in memory of Sharon to the Alzheimer's Society of BC. Cremation arrangements have been made with BETHEL FUNERAL CHAPEL LTD., 5605 27th Street, Vernon, B.C. V1T 8Z5 (250) 542-1187 Rest in Peace Nana We will miss the best potato salad ever!





