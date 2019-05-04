In Loving Memory of Sharon Marie Balkcom (nee Gobbi ) February 23, 1941- May 4, 2007 We thought of you with love today But this is nothing new We thought of you yesterday And the day before that, too. Our hearts still ache with sadness And secret tears still flow, For what it meant to lose you, No one will ever know. They say time heals all sorrow, And helps us forget, Time has only shown us How much we miss you yet. To us you were special, What more is there to say, Except to wish with all our hearts That you were here today. Sharon, we will remember and miss you forever Love Mike, Shelley, Michelle and Jenna
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 4 to May 5, 2019