Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Parrett. View Sign Obituary

Parrett, Sharon Louise February 7, 1962 - November 24, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon Louise Parrett (Haddleton). Beloved wife of Glen and most wonderful devoted mother of Sydney and Erin Bull, Sharon's long and difficult battle with cancer, came to an end November 24th. She slipped away peacefully and with the grace she displayed throughout her life, her family and friends at her side. Born in Prince George, Sharon was predeceased by her parents Ivor Leslie Haddleton and Gertrude (Harvey) Haddleton . The youngest of three daughters, Sharon attended Langara College after graduation from Prince George Senior Secondary School. Sharon built a successful career as an Official Court Reporter. She performed her duties for more than 35 years, with the same dedication and passion she applied to everything she tackled. Her cancer journey led her to become a member of the North Breast Passage dragon boat team, where she became part of the executive and eventually the president. Her love of life and sparkle shone during practice runs on West Lake and when she joined her team mates at competitions. Sharon treasured her family and friends and her family extended, and included, many outside her immediate family. She often put her own needs aside in order to offer some help, lend a hand, share a cup of tea or advice, or laughter. Those who knew Sharon, have described her with one simple word, grace, for that is how she lived her life and treated everyone she met. Her strength, determination and toughness, were accompanied by the great depth of empathy she had for all. Sharon's accomplishments were many, but perhaps, the greatest was the impact and impression she made on virtually everybody she met. She is survived by her loving husband Glen, daughters Sydney and Erin (Casey Cavers), sisters Mavis Conway (David) and Leisa Haddleton (Geoff Bradshaw) and brother Peter McLean (Julie). A memorial Celebration of Sharon's life was held on Saturday, November 30th @ 1:00 pm @ St. Michaels Anglican Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rotary Hospice House or the North Breast Passage Dragon Boat team.





It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon Louise Parrett (Haddleton). Beloved wife of Glen and most wonderful devoted mother of Sydney and Erin Bull, Sharon's long and difficult battle with cancer, came to an end November 24th. She slipped away peacefully and with the grace she displayed throughout her life, her family and friends at her side. Born in Prince George, Sharon was predeceased by her parents Ivor Leslie Haddleton and Gertrude (Harvey) Haddleton . The youngest of three daughters, Sharon attended Langara College after graduation from Prince George Senior Secondary School. Sharon built a successful career as an Official Court Reporter. She performed her duties for more than 35 years, with the same dedication and passion she applied to everything she tackled. Her cancer journey led her to become a member of the North Breast Passage dragon boat team, where she became part of the executive and eventually the president. Her love of life and sparkle shone during practice runs on West Lake and when she joined her team mates at competitions. Sharon treasured her family and friends and her family extended, and included, many outside her immediate family. She often put her own needs aside in order to offer some help, lend a hand, share a cup of tea or advice, or laughter. Those who knew Sharon, have described her with one simple word, grace, for that is how she lived her life and treated everyone she met. Her strength, determination and toughness, were accompanied by the great depth of empathy she had for all. Sharon's accomplishments were many, but perhaps, the greatest was the impact and impression she made on virtually everybody she met. She is survived by her loving husband Glen, daughters Sydney and Erin (Casey Cavers), sisters Mavis Conway (David) and Leisa Haddleton (Geoff Bradshaw) and brother Peter McLean (Julie). A memorial Celebration of Sharon's life was held on Saturday, November 30th @ 1:00 pm @ St. Michaels Anglican Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rotary Hospice House or the North Breast Passage Dragon Boat team. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close