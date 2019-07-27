It is with deepest sadness that we announce the death of our beautiful soul, Sheila Marian Ponsford. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Sheila is survived by her loving husband, Len Fraser, and her beautiful children: Jasmine Tunnicliffe (Bryan), Vanessa Reeves, Yvonne Reeves (Max LaPierre), Zale Reeves (Meg Grant) and grandchildren: Claire, Paul, Todd and Elliott. Sheila is predeceased by her sister, Marjorie, her parents Hilda and Raymond. There will be a public viewing from 7 to 8pm, July 31st, at Assman's Funeral Chapel. The celebration of Sheila's life will be held at St Michael and All Angels, 1505 5th Ave, Prince George, at 2:00pm August 1st, 2019 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to Literacy Prince George.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 27 to Aug. 1, 2019