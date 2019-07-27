Sheila Ponsford

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Ponsford.
Service Information
Assman's Funeral Chapel
1908 Queensway Street
Prince George, BC
V2L1M2
(250)-564-4431
Obituary

It is with deepest sadness that we announce the death of our beautiful soul, Sheila Marian Ponsford. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Sheila is survived by her loving husband, Len Fraser, and her beautiful children: Jasmine Tunnicliffe (Bryan), Vanessa Reeves, Yvonne Reeves (Max LaPierre), Zale Reeves (Meg Grant) and grandchildren: Claire, Paul, Todd and Elliott. Sheila is predeceased by her sister, Marjorie, her parents Hilda and Raymond. There will be a public viewing from 7 to 8pm, July 31st, at Assman's Funeral Chapel. The celebration of Sheila's life will be held at St Michael and All Angels, 1505 5th Ave, Prince George, at 2:00pm August 1st, 2019 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to Literacy Prince George.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 27 to Aug. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Prince George, BC   (250) 564-4431
funeral home direction icon