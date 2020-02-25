Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Thobo-Carlsen. View Sign Obituary

Sheila Anne Thobo-Carlsen, age 85, quietly passed away on Thursday, February 20th 2020, in her home at the Alward Place residence in Prince George, BC. She was born in Vancouver, BC on April 20th, 1934, to Hector and Annie (Kennedy) Munro, and was their only child. Graduating from the Vancouver General Hospital School of Nursing (Class of February 1956), she was very proud of her subsequent years as a Registered Nurse. Sheila married John Thobo-Carlsen (of Odense, Demark) in Vancouver, BC on July 12th, 1958. During 61 years of marriage they made homes together in Kamloops, Penticton, Prince George and Fort St. James, BC. Sheila was a long-time volunteer and advocate for the sport of speed skating, helping to establish clubs in Prince George, Fort St. James and several other BC communities, and serving as membership development coordinator and various other positions with the BC Speed Skating Association. She was active in many other volunteer activities including the Fort St. James Arts Council. Blessed with a green thumb, Sheila loved tending to her bountiful ornamental and vegetable gardens. She was proceeded in death by her father, mother and son Billie, and is survived by her husband John, daughter Anne, son Paul, grandchildren Toven, Jennifer, Alexa and Erin, and great-grandsons Madan and Ryland. Sheila will be fondly remembered for her passion and strong commitment to family, career and many community organizations. Respecting Sheila's wishes, no public service will be held. Special thanks to the staff of Northern Health in Fort St. James and Prince George who's excellent support helped keep Sheila comfortable in her final years.

