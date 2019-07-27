Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherri Arlene Carlson. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that Sherri lost her long health battle on May 6, 2019, with her family at her side. She is now at peace with her father, Andrew, and brother, Garnet.



Sherri was a kind person who loved her family with her whole heart. When her children were small, the house was always filled with more than her four children and she loved it. Spending time with her family and close friends brought her great joy. Sherri enjoyed creating amazing food, canning, gardening, knitting, and crocheting; both for and with her family. Both she and Jim were active leaders with Guiding and Scouts in Prince Rupert and Prince George.



Sherri loved to make people smile and laugh, although she pretended to not get our humour. She enjoyed camping, exploring the outdoors, and taking road trips to visit with family and friends. The times she spent with her two grandsons was precious to her.



Sherri leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Jim; children, James (Lindsay), Melanie (Erik), Judy, and Karin (Jon); mother, Gloria; siblings, Ian (Cathy) and Julie (Hugh); grandsons, Cameron and Lucas; nephew, Roy (Jeannette); and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and relatives that she loved.



Sherri may not be with us now, but we carry her with us, in our hearts, always.



Join us in celebrating Sherri's life on August 4, 2019, from 3 - 5 pm at the United Church in Prince Rupert (636 6th Avenue West).

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that Sherri lost her long health battle on May 6, 2019, with her family at her side. She is now at peace with her father, Andrew, and brother, Garnet.Sherri was a kind person who loved her family with her whole heart. When her children were small, the house was always filled with more than her four children and she loved it. Spending time with her family and close friends brought her great joy. Sherri enjoyed creating amazing food, canning, gardening, knitting, and crocheting; both for and with her family. Both she and Jim were active leaders with Guiding and Scouts in Prince Rupert and Prince George.Sherri loved to make people smile and laugh, although she pretended to not get our humour. She enjoyed camping, exploring the outdoors, and taking road trips to visit with family and friends. The times she spent with her two grandsons was precious to her.Sherri leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Jim; children, James (Lindsay), Melanie (Erik), Judy, and Karin (Jon); mother, Gloria; siblings, Ian (Cathy) and Julie (Hugh); grandsons, Cameron and Lucas; nephew, Roy (Jeannette); and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and relatives that she loved.Sherri may not be with us now, but we carry her with us, in our hearts, always.Join us in celebrating Sherri's life on August 4, 2019, from 3 - 5 pm at the United Church in Prince Rupert (636 6th Avenue West). Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close