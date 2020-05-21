Shirley A. Toovey
Shirley passed away at Gateway in Prince George. She leaves behind her husband, Glen Toovey; daughter, Debbie Blake; son, David Vance; stepdaughter, Gwen (Vern) Douglas; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by son, Chris Vance.

We want to send a special thanks to Gateway Staff for caring for Shirley these last few years. Shirley will be sadly missed by all but her memories will remain forever cherished.

Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
