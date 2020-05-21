Shirley passed away at Gateway in Prince George. She leaves behind her husband, Glen Toovey; daughter, Debbie Blake; son, David Vance; stepdaughter, Gwen (Vern) Douglas; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by son, Chris Vance.



We want to send a special thanks to Gateway Staff for caring for Shirley these last few years. Shirley will be sadly missed by all but her memories will remain forever cherished.



