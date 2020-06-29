Silvia Steinke



Silvia Steinke passed away on June 23, 2020 at the age of 68. She is predeceased by the love of her life, husband Werner ("Vern") Steinke. She is survived by her children Victoria, Henning and Andreas; her sister Petra; and her niece Tanja. Silvia will be dearly missed. No Service is planned at this time.

