On September 14, 2019, Sondra Elise "Joy" Domansky, loving wife and mother, passed away in Prince George, BC, at the age of 82 after a lengthy illness. Joy was born on October 23, 1936 in Ottawa, Ontario, to Frank and Winnifred Barland. On September 2, 1961, Joy married Stanley Gerald Domansky and they started their family in British Columbia. Joy was a very kind and loving person, with a quick wit and great sense of humour. She loved to try to embarrass her daughters in public with her Woody the Woodpecker imitation. For many years, Joy participated in local craft fairs, being well known for her beautiful Icelandic sweaters. Joy was predeceased by her parents Frank and Winnifred and her brother Kenneth. she is survived by her husband Stan, daughters Vicki Domansky and Cindy Corrigan (Brian), and sister June Tooke. Special thanks to all the staff at the Parkside Care home. There will be no funeral by request. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019

