SONIA BAZINET It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sonia Bazinet, in her 72nd year, on October 9, 2019. Sonia is now reunited with her parents Mike and Sanda, brother Mark, sister Raylette and partner Joseph. She will be greatly missed by son, Adam (Adrienne), daughter, Carmen (Peter) and grandchildren: Alexis, Jacqueline, Justine & Patrick, brothers: Andy, Steven, Mike & Edmond, sisters: Pauline & Debra, as well as former spouse Denis. A Celebration of Life will be held October 29, 2019 2:00 PM, at Cornerstone Life Centre, 6912 Hart Highway, Prince George, B.C. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Diabetes Canada or Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019