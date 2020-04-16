Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Kwochka. View Sign Obituary

Kwochka, Stephen J. "Steve"





It is with great sadness that the family of Steve Kwochka announces his sudden passing on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 77.



Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Gwen, his brothers John (Myrtle) and Bill (Betty), his sisters Olga, Ann (Floyd), Helen(Marvin), Dorothy and Laura (Don) and Gwen's brothers and sisters, their children and grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his father Fred, his mother Mary, brother Peter, brothers-in-laws Howard, Edward and Harold, sister-in-law Sheila and nephews Bradley, Glen and Todd.



Steve was born on the family farm near Halbrite, Saskatchewan, married and made his home in Prince George, B.C., where he worked as an electrician and logging contractor.



Steve was an avid athlete, he loved baseball, snowmobiling and definitely golf. He had an infectious smile for everyone and made friends everywhere. He will be sadly missed by all, especially his golf and travelling partner, Gwen. Kwochka, Stephen J. "Steve"It is with great sadness that the family of Steve Kwochka announces his sudden passing on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 77.Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Gwen, his brothers John (Myrtle) and Bill (Betty), his sisters Olga, Ann (Floyd), Helen(Marvin), Dorothy and Laura (Don) and Gwen's brothers and sisters, their children and grandchildren.He was predeceased by his father Fred, his mother Mary, brother Peter, brothers-in-laws Howard, Edward and Harold, sister-in-law Sheila and nephews Bradley, Glen and Todd.Steve was born on the family farm near Halbrite, Saskatchewan, married and made his home in Prince George, B.C., where he worked as an electrician and logging contractor.Steve was an avid athlete, he loved baseball, snowmobiling and definitely golf. He had an infectious smile for everyone and made friends everywhere. He will be sadly missed by all, especially his golf and travelling partner, Gwen. Published in The Prince George Citizen on Apr. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close