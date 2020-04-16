Kwochka, Stephen J. "Steve"
It is with great sadness that the family of Steve Kwochka announces his sudden passing on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 77.
Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Gwen, his brothers John (Myrtle) and Bill (Betty), his sisters Olga, Ann (Floyd), Helen(Marvin), Dorothy and Laura (Don) and Gwen's brothers and sisters, their children and grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his father Fred, his mother Mary, brother Peter, brothers-in-laws Howard, Edward and Harold, sister-in-law Sheila and nephews Bradley, Glen and Todd.
Steve was born on the family farm near Halbrite, Saskatchewan, married and made his home in Prince George, B.C., where he worked as an electrician and logging contractor.
Steve was an avid athlete, he loved baseball, snowmobiling and definitely golf. He had an infectious smile for everyone and made friends everywhere. He will be sadly missed by all, especially his golf and travelling partner, Gwen.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Apr. 23, 2020