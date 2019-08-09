Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen M. Leveridge. View Sign Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our family member, Steve. He grew up in Prince George, attending John MacInnis and PGSS. Steve worked for many years for the railway, eventually moving to Edmonton.



He had many good friends and many acquaintances, as he was quick to smile and he accepted everybody for who they were. Steve has left to mourn his mother, Margaret; brother, Paul (Beth); and sister, Denise (Kirk) Hicks. He also leaves his niece, Emily Hicks; and nephews, Jayson Leveridge and Kyle Hicks. Steve has joined his father, Alan, in the great beyond.



We laid Steve to rest at the Prince George Cemetery on August 8, 2019, with only family and close friends in attendance.



Now you can rest Steve and have a "nice cup of tea".

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our family member, Steve. He grew up in Prince George, attending John MacInnis and PGSS. Steve worked for many years for the railway, eventually moving to Edmonton.He had many good friends and many acquaintances, as he was quick to smile and he accepted everybody for who they were. Steve has left to mourn his mother, Margaret; brother, Paul (Beth); and sister, Denise (Kirk) Hicks. He also leaves his niece, Emily Hicks; and nephews, Jayson Leveridge and Kyle Hicks. Steve has joined his father, Alan, in the great beyond.We laid Steve to rest at the Prince George Cemetery on August 8, 2019, with only family and close friends in attendance.Now you can rest Steve and have a "nice cup of tea". Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close