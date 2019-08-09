It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our family member, Steve. He grew up in Prince George, attending John MacInnis and PGSS. Steve worked for many years for the railway, eventually moving to Edmonton. He had many good friends and many acquaintances, as he was quick to smile and he accepted everybody for who they were. Steve has left to mourn his mother, Margaret; brother, Paul (Beth); and sister, Denise (Kirk) Hicks. He also leaves his niece, Emily Hicks; and nephews, Jayson Leveridge and Kyle Hicks. Steve has joined his father, Alan, in the great beyond. We laid Steve to rest at the Prince George Cemetery on August 8, 2019, with only family and close friends in attendance. Now you can rest Steve and have a "nice cup of tea".