Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN WALKER. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory Of STEPHEN WALKER July 5, 1960- November 17, 2018 My perfect fit in life - no measure of time with you would have ever been long enough. Our years together were full of love, laughter and commitment - it was more than many others could ever wish for in an entire lifetime. I miss hearing Dr. Hook being sung in the shower - I miss you. Love Wendy We would like to congratulate J.S. from Duchess Park as he is the first recipient of the Stephen Walker Memorial Bursary (SD #57). Many thanks to our family, friends and local business owners who have contributed to his fund over the past year. Steve's heart soars knowing this bursary will encourage and educate young minds to preserve our Wildlife and Forests for years to come. With gratitude, The Walker Family and The Taylor Family





In Loving Memory OfJuly 5, 1960- November 17, 2018 My perfect fit in life - no measure of time with you would have ever been long enough. Our years together were full of love, laughter and commitment - it was more than many others could ever wish for in an entire lifetime. I miss hearing Dr. Hook being sung in the shower - I miss you.We would like to congratulate J.S. from Duchess Park as he is the first recipient of the Stephen Walker Memorial Bursary (SD #57). Many thanks to our family, friends and local business owners who have contributed to his fund over the past year. Steve's heart soars knowing this bursary will encourage and educate young minds to preserve our Wildlife and Forests for years to come. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close