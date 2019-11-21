In Loving Memory Of STEPHEN WALKER July 5, 1960- November 17, 2018 My perfect fit in life - no measure of time with you would have ever been long enough. Our years together were full of love, laughter and commitment - it was more than many others could ever wish for in an entire lifetime. I miss hearing Dr. Hook being sung in the shower - I miss you. Love Wendy We would like to congratulate J.S. from Duchess Park as he is the first recipient of the Stephen Walker Memorial Bursary (SD #57). Many thanks to our family, friends and local business owners who have contributed to his fund over the past year. Steve's heart soars knowing this bursary will encourage and educate young minds to preserve our Wildlife and Forests for years to come. With gratitude, The Walker Family and The Taylor Family
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019