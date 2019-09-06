Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Felker. View Sign Obituary

Steven Anthony Felker (Mistahiy) March 9, 1976- August 28, 2019 Steve passed peacefully on to the spirit world on August 28, 2019 surrounded by loving family and friends. Steve was born in Quesnel, BC on Tuesday March 9, 1976, baby brother to sister Lea (Adrienne) Felker. Steve was a good dad and deeply loved his children: his little kids Adrienne and Anthony Felker; and his big kids Max Stewart-Michell, Shakira Michell and Micheal Angus. He also loved and watched over his now grown nephews Nicholas and Dylan Felker their whole lives. Steve also leaves behind to mourn his passing his girlfriend, Corie Skulsh and her family; mom, Barb Ward-Burkitt and stepdad, Jim Burkitt; cousins, Sheryl Elgie and Crystal Garro; many cousins, aunts and uncles; and numerous long time friends. You are gone Steve, but will never be forgotten.





