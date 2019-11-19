Steve Marynovich
October 24, 1930 - November 4, 2019
Steve passed away peacefully in his sleep. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 59 years Marilynn, children Cheryl (Terry), Brian (Gail), Rod, and Gwen as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Born and raised near St Paul Alberta, Steve came to Prince George in 1947 and got a job driving a team of horses at Hoffs Mill; this was the start of what was to become a lifelong love of the woods. He spent 35 years with the BCFS and was involved with Forests for the World for many years. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and building a log cabin; he loved to tell a good yarn or two. Steve lived with kidney disease for many years and received wonderful care from our health care professionals.
No service by request.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 28, 2019