Susan CHARTERS
October 22, 1952 - August 22, 2020
With sad hearts we share the news of Susan's passing. Born in Prince George,she lived in Dome Creek, Prince George, Pinchie Bay and Kamloops, before settling in Scotch Creek in 2003. She loved her family, friends, gardens and houseplants. Watching the birds and deer in the yard was a favourite pastime. She passed peacefully in hospital after a 4-year battle with cancer.

Predeceased by her parents June and Ed Hale and goddaughter Waynita Lundin, she is survived y husband John, daughter Babette (Art) Diak, grandsons Chase, Dustin, Bo, Cody and their families, numerous cousins and their families and many friends.

Thanks to Dr.'s Cribb and Main and the staff on 4N Shuswap Lake Hospital. We will miss her. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society in lieu of flowers is appreciated.

Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
