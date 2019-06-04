Susan L. BAKER (September 30, 1970 - May 16, 2019)
Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful family member Susan Lynn Baker. Susan was a wonderful, bubbly, lovable person whose loss leaves a great hole in our lives.

Susan is survived by her father, David (Darlene); mother, Jackie (Bobby); brother, Chad; sister, Jac and her family; sister-in-law, Debbie; niece, Cadence; nephew, Blaze; and her many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Our beautiful girl, always in our hearts, never forgotten. Your family will love you always.

As per her wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Prince George Hospice house would be appreciated.
