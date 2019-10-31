Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Schaefer. View Sign Obituary

Susan Schaefer Susan Schaefer, daughter of Alec George and Martha Camille, was born on June 6, 1947 in Nadleh Whut'en First Nation. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Norman George. She is survived by her husband, Fred Schaefer, sons Paul and Norm Schaefer, daughter Cheryl Bear, grandchildren Paul, Randall and Justice Barnetson (Vancouver), Myah and Noah Schaefer (Surrey), Cheyenne Schaefer (Prince George), great grandchild Legend Leech (Lillooet). Susan is also survived by her sisters Agnes Sutherland, Irene George and John George (Nadleh). Susan will be remembered for her powerful testimony about Jesus and for being a prayer warrior. She volunteered at the Christian Life Centre for 17 years as a director and led prayer meetings in Nadleh for many years. Susan passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 in Prince George BC, and her funeral was held in Nadleh on October 26, 2019. Susan will be dearly missed. The legacy she leaves is loving Jesus and her family while living a life of great faith and prayer.





