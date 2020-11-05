Susan Sedgwick



Nov. 16, 1946 -

Oct. 31, 2020





It is with great sadness we announce Susan's passing on Saturday, Oct. 31st.



Susan lived a full life. She had a rewarding career with School District #57 for many years, retiring in 2006.



Friends and family were very important to her and she enjoyed numerous visits, lively conversations and lots of laughter. She loved travel, gardening, reading and Emma her beloved dog.



She is predeceased by her loving husband Kent, parents John and Vivian and stepfather Oleg .



Susan is survived by her sister Shelley (David), nephews Trevor and Perry, and nieces Christie (Ben) and Susie.



Susan will be greatly missed. Her loving generous spirit will never be forgotten.



The family would like to thank the wonderful caring staff of the Short Term Medical Stay Unit at the University Hospital of Northern BC. Their kindness and support surrounded Susan during her stay. She slipped peacefully away due to respiratory complications.



In lieu of flowers donations to the local SPCA would be greatly appreciated. At Susan's request, there will be no service.

