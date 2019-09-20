Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susannah E. Pow. View Sign Obituary

Susannah Pow passed away in the morning of September 16, with family beside her after a very brief battle with cancer at the age of 68.



Susannah was a loved wife, mother, grandma and friend. She felt it was important to give back to the community she lived in and developed many lasting relationships from her work, volunteering, and church.



Susannah's family will be celebrating her life on September 21, at 1:30 PM at Grace Anglican Church, Prince George, BC. All are welcome to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honour to Crohns and Colitis, or David Douglas Botanical Garden Society or The Prince George New Hope Society.

