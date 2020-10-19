1/1
Suzanne Ironside
1966 - 2020
Suzanne Rita Ironside

Oct. 24, 1966 –
Oct. 15, 2020


Suzanne Rita went to be with the lord on Thursday Oct 15, 2020 at the age of 53. Much too soon she left this world of ours, she left this world a better place. Survived by her loving husband, William; son, Patrick; daughter, Keely; sisters Vivian (Bob), Dianne; brothers Julien, Lyle, and Roger; Treena Ironside; Thomas (Cheryl) Ironside; many other family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Eugene and Rolande Forseille. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 19, 2020.
