August 31, 1950 - September 30, 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sven Nestor Davidson on Monday, September 30, 2019. Sven was born and raised in Prince George. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Monica Willmann, 4 daughters, Belinda (Chase and Cayle) Shauna and Roy (Jonah and Roan), Leanne, Tiffany and Tony (precious granddaughter Abby), brother Eric and mother-in-law Karin Willmann, many nieces/great nieces and nephews/great nephews. He was predeceased by his mom, Greta Davidson, father Carl Davidson, sisters May-Britt, Anna, Sonja and Ingrid and brother Sifton. Sven wasn't fond of school and would rather spend the day down by the river with his dog and vagabonds. He did various jobs around the Province of BC working in the logging industry, tree faller and log building. He went to Japan twice fulfilling his passion with log building. He enjoyed his years with loggers sports and canoeing, even winning the Northern Hardware Canoe Race in 1972. There will be no service as per his request and the family will gather in the spring to spread his ashes. Rest in peace our beloved Sven and see you on the other side. He is finally pain free!
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019