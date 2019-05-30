Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Svend Aage Andersen. View Sign Obituary

Svend Aage Andersen Mar 25, 1931 - May 23, 2019 Svend Andersen passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019, at the age of 88. At his side were his wife, Patricia, and his son and two daughters. Svend was born in Denmark, and in 1959 came to Canada with his first wife, Edith, a son, and a daughter, to pursue a career in forestry. In 1968, Svend and his family, which now included a second daughter, moved from Victoria to Prince George. Here, Svend helped establish the nursery at the Red Rock Research Station. He spent 20 rewarding years at Red Rock, enjoying his work outdoors, and taking pride in his contributions to the tree improvement program. He was recognized as the BC Forest Service expert in tree grafting. Svend was an avid rock-hound, prospector, fly fisherman, weather-watcher, gardener, and blueberry-picker, sharing many of these passions with his children and grandchildren. He was kind, easy-going, patient, and had a wry sense of humour; qualities that were admired and appreciated by all. Svend met Patricia Frank in 1979, and they married in 1982. Together they built a new home and a happy life sharing many trips near and far, and hosting numerous family gatherings full of laughter, and endless games of cards. Despite the many years since he left Denmark, Svend stayed closely connected with family through correspondence, travel and memories. Svend is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Torben (Sheila), Jane (Drew), Marianne (Robert); his very special friend, Rick; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many other dear family members in Denmark and Canada. He is pre-deceased by his first wife, Edith, his infant son, John, his parents, Anna and Viggo, his sister, Anny, and his brother, Arne. Svend was an integral part of many lives, and will be sorely missed. There will be no formal service. A gathering for family and friends will be announced at a later date. The family is grateful to the staff of Simon Fraser Lodge for taking such good care of Svend for the last year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Mental Health Association.





