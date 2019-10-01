Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sydney F. Tomlin. View Sign Obituary

Syd passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019, after living a full life and being loved by many. Born on May 28, 1930, Syd spent his early years in North Vancouver. His work as a masonry contractor took him first to Victoria and then to Prince George. He lived at Cluculz Lake for many years and was always happiest with a fishing rod in his hands.



Syd was predeceased by his parents, John and Helen Tomlin; his brother, Alfred; his wife, Molly (1981); his wife, Marcelle (2004); and his stepdaughter, Michele (née Schmit) Triplett. He will be missed by his daughters, Barbara Tomlin (Terry Hood), Dona Tomlin (John Norris), Kathleen Bertoli, Diane Tomlin (Gary Gagen), and Jennifer (John) Stanway; and his stepchildren, Charlene Ouellette, Kevin (Karen) Schmit, Karla (Neil) Antonini, and Karen Schmit. He will also be missed by 14 grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Dr. Devon Reddy and the staff of Gateway Lodge for their kind and compassionate care over the years. The family would also like to say a special thank you to Del Guttormson, Syd's bookkeeper and friend for more than 40 years.



A celebration of Syd's life will be held at 2 pm on November 9, 2019, at the Prince George Golf and Curling Club, 2601 Recplace Drive. For more information contact Barbara at

Syd passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019, after living a full life and being loved by many. Born on May 28, 1930, Syd spent his early years in North Vancouver. His work as a masonry contractor took him first to Victoria and then to Prince George. He lived at Cluculz Lake for many years and was always happiest with a fishing rod in his hands.Syd was predeceased by his parents, John and Helen Tomlin; his brother, Alfred; his wife, Molly (1981); his wife, Marcelle (2004); and his stepdaughter, Michele (née Schmit) Triplett. He will be missed by his daughters, Barbara Tomlin (Terry Hood), Dona Tomlin (John Norris), Kathleen Bertoli, Diane Tomlin (Gary Gagen), and Jennifer (John) Stanway; and his stepchildren, Charlene Ouellette, Kevin (Karen) Schmit, Karla (Neil) Antonini, and Karen Schmit. He will also be missed by 14 grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank Dr. Devon Reddy and the staff of Gateway Lodge for their kind and compassionate care over the years. The family would also like to say a special thank you to Del Guttormson, Syd's bookkeeper and friend for more than 40 years.A celebration of Syd's life will be held at 2 pm on November 9, 2019, at the Prince George Golf and Curling Club, 2601 Recplace Drive. For more information contact Barbara at [email protected] Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close