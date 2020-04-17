SYLVIA LUKEY
March 1, 1933 -
April 16, 2020
On April 16, 2020 at the age of 87 Sylvia passed away peacefully from the arms of her loving family, into the hands of the Lord to be with her husband Edward, son Gene, son in law Donald grandson Mark, her parents and siblings. Sylvia is survived by her daughter; Gloria, daughter in law Sharon and grandchildren; Nicole (Chris), Tasha (Gino), and Brandon (Holly), great grandchildren; Emma, Ryan, Evan, Saige and Hazel. She will be remembered by her sister Marie Cook in Ontario as well as many nieces, nephews and many good friends. A private family service for Sylvia was held at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Assman's Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Apr. 23, 2020