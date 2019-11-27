Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TAGE RASMUSSEN. View Sign Obituary

Tage was born in Aarhus, Denmark, on July 20th, 1933. In 1953, he immigrated to Canada with his siblings and settled in Prince George, BC. After receiving his pilot's license, Tage's new hobby was flying small airplanes. In 1957, he met his wife, Wivi, in Prince George, a young lady from Denmark who also immigrated to Prince George with her mother and brothers. They married five cold winters later. Tage and Wivi enjoyed learning and speaking English as their second language. Tage was an expert faller for many years and then went on to master carpentry and start his own construction company in the 1970s. Tage designed and built many beautiful homes in Prince George. He continued working well into his late 70's. When he finally did retire, he and his wife moved to Nanaimo to be near their daughters. There he enjoyed using and teaching his carpentry and mechanical skills, reading, walking, gardening, and enjoying the mild winters of the island.



Tage is survived by and deeply missed by his wife, Wivi; children, Lena; David, and Susan; and the grandkitties. He is also survived by his sisters, Esther and Alice (Agner) Olesen; brothers, Asger, Henning (Edith), and Vaughn; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Hans and Caroline, and brothers, Ove and Gunner.



Family would like to thank NRGH Palliative care unit for the comfort provided to Tage and his family during his final days. A private family viewing and cremation was held by Tage's request.



Tage was a very strong man in every way. He suffered terribly from his cancer and is now at peace. He is forever in our hearts.



If desired, donations in Tage's memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the BCSPCA.

Tage was born in Aarhus, Denmark, on July 20th, 1933. In 1953, he immigrated to Canada with his siblings and settled in Prince George, BC. After receiving his pilot's license, Tage's new hobby was flying small airplanes. In 1957, he met his wife, Wivi, in Prince George, a young lady from Denmark who also immigrated to Prince George with her mother and brothers. They married five cold winters later. Tage and Wivi enjoyed learning and speaking English as their second language. Tage was an expert faller for many years and then went on to master carpentry and start his own construction company in the 1970s. Tage designed and built many beautiful homes in Prince George. He continued working well into his late 70's. When he finally did retire, he and his wife moved to Nanaimo to be near their daughters. There he enjoyed using and teaching his carpentry and mechanical skills, reading, walking, gardening, and enjoying the mild winters of the island.Tage is survived by and deeply missed by his wife, Wivi; children, Lena; David, and Susan; and the grandkitties. He is also survived by his sisters, Esther and Alice (Agner) Olesen; brothers, Asger, Henning (Edith), and Vaughn; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Hans and Caroline, and brothers, Ove and Gunner.Family would like to thank NRGH Palliative care unit for the comfort provided to Tage and his family during his final days. A private family viewing and cremation was held by Tage's request.Tage was a very strong man in every way. He suffered terribly from his cancer and is now at peace. He is forever in our hearts.If desired, donations in Tage's memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the BCSPCA. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close