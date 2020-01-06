Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Talmadge Williams. View Sign Service Information Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway Street Prince George , BC V2L1M2 (250)-564-4431 Obituary

Talmadge "Will" Leon Williams

September 26, 1932-

December 2, 2019



Will, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, and long time resident of Prince George, British Columbia, Canada, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on a beautiful snowy winter day. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet (nee) Wright, and his children, Timm (Diane) Williams, Tammy (Joe) McCorkle, Lisa Williams, Rebecca Smith and Thom Williams, 13 grand children and to his delight, one great granddaughter: Chase and Kayla Williams; Thomson (Holly), Andrew and Walter McCorkle; Caroline and Tal Williams-Wood; Sydney (Damon) Calfa, Harrison and Morgan Smith; Rebecca, Genevieve and Tanner Williams; Sawyer Calfa.

Will was born in Millerville (Clay County), Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, AQ Williams & Annie Florence (nee) Jackson, his brothers Larry Wayne, Jerry, Olen, "Mick", and sister, Sherrell Williams Thornburg. He is survived by his sisters Helen Williams Bryant, Charlotte Williams Bryant, Betty Faye Williams and Vera (Joe) Williams Jordan and many nieces and nephews.

Will joined the United States Air Force in 1952 and served until he retired in 1978. In 1957 he was stationed at Baldy Hughes, USAF radar station near Prince George, where he met and married the love of his life, Janet. Together with their growing family they enjoyed the military life living in many places across the United States, and in Germany. From 1966-67 Will served in Vietnam. After Will retired in 1978, he and Janet returned to Prince George, which became their home. However, Will loved long distance drives and made annual cross country trips to visit his family in Alabama and friends along the way.

Will had a second career working for Sears Canada. After his second retirement he and Janet spent at least part of every winter for the last 19 years at their home in Palm Desert, California.

At age 70, Will took up the challenge of golf that brought him new friends. He had a respectable handicap and an impressive short game! Thank you to those who convinced him this game was great fun and gave him many years of enjoyment.

Summers spent in Prince George were filled with working on and maintaining the properties along the Nechako River and Ness Lake. He was affectionally known to his family as the "Lawn Ranger."

In his leisure time, Will enjoyed playing cards and golf and watching Classic TV shows. He was known to occasionally whistle a few tunes and play the harmonica. Will took pictures wherever he was stationed or was visiting, documenting the family's travel and life events and shared his knowledge and appreciation of photography with all his children.

Our family would like to thank all the care aides, nurses and doctors from Northern Health for their kindness and compassion in caring for Will.

