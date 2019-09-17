TANJA REGINA VOHAR In Loving Memory of our daughter, sister and a friend January 17, 1976 September 17, 1999 20 years have passed since that sad day, when one we loved was called away. To have, to love, and then to part You left a hole in all our hearts Everyday in some small way, memories of you come our way. They say there is a reason They say that time will heal, But neither time or reason Will change the way we feel Though absent, you are ever loved. Love you always - Your Family
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019