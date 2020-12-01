Tanna Pieternella Dofka (Lorier)
January 18th, 1923 to November 24th, 2020
We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of our beautiful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, Auntie and Friend. Mom immigrated to Canada as a war bride in 1946 from Kampen, Holland to Barrhead, Alberta. From there moved to Salmon Arm then to Prince George. Mom was a member of the Elder Citizens Recreation Centre where she sang with Rainbow Singers and was also involved with the Drama Club. In 2017 Mom was moved to Parkside LTC. Mom was very happy there and enjoyed playing Bingo among other activities. Mom had the most excellent care we could have asked for.
Mom is predeceased by her parents and 2 brothers in Holland, husband Adam, sons Terry and Ronald, daughters Marlene (Fred) Bruce and Gwen Taylor, and son-in-law Rick Garraway. She is survived by her children Karen Garraway and Luanne (Bill) Koocher and Brian, son-in-law Arthur Taylor, daughter-in-law Cathy, 11 Grandchildren, Laura, Debbie, Jessey, Jo-lee, Adam, Cindy, Sam, Michael, Leana, Lindsay and Kristen, 13 Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and Holland.
Mom was a happy, beautiful soul who will be missed forever. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to everyone at Parkside LTC for their care, love and support. We owe you all a huge Thank you.
