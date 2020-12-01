1/1
Tanna Pieternella (Lorier) Dofka
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tanna Pieternella Dofka (Lorier)

January 18th, 1923 to November 24th, 2020

We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of our beautiful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, Auntie and Friend. Mom immigrated to Canada as a war bride in 1946 from Kampen, Holland to Barrhead, Alberta. From there moved to Salmon Arm then to Prince George. Mom was a member of the Elder Citizens Recreation Centre where she sang with Rainbow Singers and was also involved with the Drama Club. In 2017 Mom was moved to Parkside LTC. Mom was very happy there and enjoyed playing Bingo among other activities. Mom had the most excellent care we could have asked for.
Mom is predeceased by her parents and 2 brothers in Holland, husband Adam, sons Terry and Ronald, daughters Marlene (Fred) Bruce and Gwen Taylor, and son-in-law Rick Garraway. She is survived by her children Karen Garraway and Luanne (Bill) Koocher and Brian, son-in-law Arthur Taylor, daughter-in-law Cathy, 11 Grandchildren, Laura, Debbie, Jessey, Jo-lee, Adam, Cindy, Sam, Michael, Leana, Lindsay and Kristen, 13 Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and Holland.
Mom was a happy, beautiful soul who will be missed forever. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to everyone at Parkside LTC for their care, love and support. We owe you all a huge Thank you.

Condolences may be offered at www.AssmansFuneralChapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Assman's Funeral Chapel
1908 Queensway Street
Prince George, BC V2L1M2
2505644431
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved