TERENCE (TERRY) JOHN TUNNEY
Terance died on February 18, 2020 at Rotary Hospice House. He was born on July 24, 1954 in Vancouver, BC and was raised in Kitimat. He was predeceased by his parents, Doug and Jeanne Tunney and his younger brothers Timothy and Michael. He is survived by his partner, Marnie Bateman, his sister and brother-in-law Laura and Albert Radzanowski, his nieces Siobhan, Alisa, Caitlin, his nephew Heath (Pam), his great nephews and nieces Aaron, Liam, Aisling & Sonia and his great great nephew Bruce.
A Funeral Mass for Terence was held on February 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Father Gilbert Bertrand O.M.I. officiated.
We have lost his presence but never his spirit
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Feb. 27, 2020