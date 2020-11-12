BERGMAN: TERRANCE DALE (BERGIE)
Our hearts are so broken to have to announce the passing of Terry "Bergie" Bergman on October 27, 2020.
Terry passed peacefully in his Peachland home cradled by his family's love and listening to his favourite Hawaiian music. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 44 years, Lorraine Bergman, his cherished daughters and son in laws, Tara Bergman (David) and Bobbi Kay (Mike), and his 6 grandchildren Luke and Isobelle Bergman (and their father, Mike Asselstine) , Mataya, Leighton, Westin and Hayden Kay who will forever miss their "Grampy". He is also survived by his three wonderful older brothers and their loving wives, Leslie Bergman (Josie) of Victoria, Warren Bergman (Shirley) and Barry Bergman, all of Prince George. He had many, many nieces and nephews who will greatly miss Uncle Terry.
He is further survived by his other family, the Cartier's, who he "grew up" with when he met Lorraine at age 16. Carolyn (George), William (Sophie), George (Caroline) and Laura (Ron) will miss him terribly as well, their "big brother from another mother".
Terry was predeceased by his parents Albin and Evelyn Bergman, his sister, Audrey Innes and two other brothers Wendell and Lyle Bergman.
Terry was born January 8, 1954 in Tisdale Saskatchewan, the baby of the family. Legend has it that the town was so small, he was the New Years baby. His family moved to Prince George in 1956 when he was two; the homestead in Pineview is still in the family. He attended Buckhorn Elem., then Blackburn Jr. High where he made most of his lifelong friends and met his future wife. He was a pretty good basketball player and was a Prince George Polar in Senior High and made
even more friends there! Then came lacrosse and more great friends made playing with the Oldstylers and the beginning of old guy knees. After high school, he trained and achieved his Journeyman Carpenter designation and a welding ticket (he always said he was a great carpenter but only a passable welder). Terry worked in mill construction for many years throughout BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan – all this out of town work made him realize that he needed more family time so he challenged the exam and obtained his Millwright designation after the big family move to Peachland in 1992. He honed his "McGyver" skills first at Weyerhaeuser in Okanagan Falls and then at Tolko Industries in Kelowna and even MORE great friends made! Terry could fix almost anything with his big warm hands and all you had to say was, "this doesn't work" and he was on it. All he talked about doing in his spare time was to spend time with old and new friends. He loved all his womenfolk, but he was a man's man and nothing made him happier than camping and fishing, firstly with his best friend and his kids but also with all those friends who he quadded, snowmobiled, hunted, hiked and biked with. Being outdoors doing things like that was his passion.
Some Terry-isms – Hunny Bunny, let's go drown some fish! Hunny Bunny, let's go burn some smokies! Hunny Bunny, let's go for a beer, or six! Uffda! (channelling his Mom)
Due to current world events, the family will gather privately to share memories and lay Terry to rest in the Peachland Cemetery, date to be determined. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date as it was Terry's wish to take his family and friends all for a beverage at the Peachland Legion.
Terry was awed and had tremendous admiration for all his caregivers for their determination to keep him on the right side of the grass for so long. Thank you to Doctor Jeff Hoekstra and the Interior Health Palliative care nurses Christine and Lisa for going above and beyond to ensure Terry was able to stay at home during his final days. Also, thank you to Doctor Kong Khoo and the amazing nurses at the cancer clinic who he got to know very well in the four years he was being treated.
"SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW"
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Peachland Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 69, 4407 2nd Street, Peachland, BC V0H 1X7 or a charity of your choosing.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.everdenrust.com
or on castanet.net