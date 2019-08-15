Terrance (Terry) Chester George Sept 10, 1958 Aug 8, 2019 It is with deepest regret and sorrow that we announce the passing of Terry. Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter Kimberley and grandson James. Brothers; Ron, Rod, Jim and Peter, Sisters; Sheila, Jerenia and Cheryl. He was also surrounded by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Terry is now united with his parents Jim and Mabel, sisters Louise and Vivian and brother Paul. Please join us at Assman's Funeral Chapel on Saturday August 17th at 4:30 pm to celebrate Terry's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fire Pit Cultural Drop-in Centre.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019