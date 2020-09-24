Terrence (Terry) Dale Hall July 14, 1940 - September 12, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Terry Hall announces his passing after a long battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Terry died with his loving wife and life partner, Andrea, by his side. He will be dearly missed by his sons, Matthew Hall (Dustie), Jason Hall (Nadine), Adam Hall and John Barker (Jenine) who Terry considered a part of the family. He will also be forever missed by his six grandchildren, Adam Bock (Jennifer), Lacey Cleave (Clayton), Justin Hall, Gwendolyn Hall, Coleton Hall, and Katelynn Hall and his great grandchildren, Zack and Ryan Bock, Vance and Casey Cleave and Jordyn and Jacob Hall. Terry taught them all that the greatest place on earth was out at Grandpa's Lake (McLeod Lake). Terry was born in Kenora, Ontario to his parents Lila Edwards and Bill Hall who have predeceased him. Terry was also predeceased by his first wife Gwendolyn Hall in 1975. Terry is survived by his brothers, Bud Hall (Carole), Gary Hall and sisters, Shelley Dufault and Sharleen Morton. He will be remembered by his nieces, Jana-Rae and Melanie and nephew Jaime and his many friends and relatives in Ontario, PEI and British Columbia. Terry travelled from Ontario to BC in the summer of 1966 where he started working for Canfor Pulp and Paper and then for Peter and Eileen Heinze at Chieftain Autoparts. He also pursued his own businesses - Hall's Hot Dog Wagon, Select Food Service Office Coffee Supplier. He then found his "dream" job when he opened Whiskers Bay at McLeod Lake. It needed a lot of work but he loved being up at the lake and running the campground and the café and at the end of the day sitting around a campfire meeting people and playing music. We will miss Terry forever but are lucky to have the wonderful memories of him playing and singing country music and performing his original songs with his friends. He really enjoyed playing Santa at Wayne and Ulla's house at Christmas - some years he needed a pillow but other years he found he didn't need a pillow enhancement. He loved going to the meat draws at the Legion especially seeing the look on Ulla's face if he could win even one more draw than her. Terry would say he had a happy life. He loved fishing and hunting with his sons and his friends, boating on McLeod Lake, spending time with his dogs, first with Drifter, then with Hershey. He loved sitting on his deck at Whiskers Bay either alone or with Andrea or friends and taking in the beautiful McLeod Lake sunsets. He considered himself a lucky man to be able to enjoy these simple pleasures of life. Terry was very appreciative of the care and support he received through his long illness from Dr. Lauri McCoy and Dr. Sharla Olson as well as the Nurses and Home Care Workers. Thank you for everything.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store