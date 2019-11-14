Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terri Jay Langton. View Sign Obituary

Terri Jay Langton JANUARY 13, 1963 - NOVEMBER 1, 2019 It's with great sadness that we say goodbye to Terri Langton. Predeceased by her mother Joyce, her father Douglas and her sister Jodi. Terri leaves behind her brother Guy, her sons Jacob and Jeremy Van Den Bergh, her lifelong friends Diana Webb and Lianne Lynch, Frank Van Den Berghe; father of her boys, and many other family members and friends. Terri was a bright light in a world that needed it and she will be remembered by all who knew her for her ready smile and willingness to help anyone who needed it. There will be no service at Terri's request but please consider a donation to cancer research in her name. Terri, your light will shine on in the hearts you touched.





It's with great sadness that we say goodbye to Terri Langton. Predeceased by her mother Joyce, her father Douglas and her sister Jodi. Terri leaves behind her brother Guy, her sons Jacob and Jeremy Van Den Bergh, her lifelong friends Diana Webb and Lianne Lynch, Frank Van Den Berghe; father of her boys, and many other family members and friends. Terri was a bright light in a world that needed it and she will be remembered by all who knew her for her ready smile and willingness to help anyone who needed it. There will be no service at Terri's request but please consider a donation to cancer research in her name. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close