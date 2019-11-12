Terri Jay Langton
JANUARY 13, 1963 - NOVEMBER 1, 2019
It's with great sadness that we say goodbye to Terri Langton.
Predeceased by her mother Joyce, her father Douglas and her sister Jodi. Terri leaves behind her brother Guy, her sons Jacob and Jeremy Van Den Bergh, her lifelong friends Diana Webb and Lianne Lynch, Frank Van Den Berghe; father of her boys, and many other family members and friends.
Terri was a bright light in a world that needed it and she will be remembered by all who knew her for her ready smile and willingness to help anyone who needed it.
There will be no service at Terri's request but please consider a donation to cancer research in her name.
Terri, your light will shine on in
the hearts you touched.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 14, 2019