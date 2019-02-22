Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Irwin. View Sign

IRWIN , Terry W. It is with great sadness that the siblings of Terry announce his passing away peacefully on January 30, 2019. Terry was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 5, 1944 to Mabel and Allen Irwin. In 1951, he moved to Victoria with his family and settled in the community of View Royal. After graduating, Terry attended UBC where he completed his degree in Forestry. He settled in Prince George in 1981, working for the Forestry Department with the Provincial Government, retiring in 2004. He leaves behind his two brothers, his sister, a niece and several nephews. A private social gathering was held on February 7, 2019 at the Legion.





