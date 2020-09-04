1/1
Terry Randall
1935 - 2020
Terry Randall

March 18, 1935 - August 31, 2020


Terry was predeceased by his wife, Jean, in 2009. He had 85 years of adventure, hardwork, friendship, generosity and love for his family.

Survived by his four children and their families. Also his three brothers, many extended family and friends.

Always so proud of his ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren who all loved him and will miss him dearly.

Thank you to everyone at Prince George Hospice House for your care and compassion.

Condolences may be offered at www.LakewoodFH.com


Published in The Prince George Citizen on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services Lakewood
1055 Ospika Blvd
Prince George, BC V2M3R7
