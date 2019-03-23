Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tex Enemark. View Sign

Tex Cyril Enemark , 78, passed away in Richmond, BC on March 12, 2019 surrounded by family, after struggling with cancer. Tex was born in Wells to Spike and Margaret Enemark, and was raised in Prince George, graduating from Duchess Park High School in 1958. He was a true "local boy makes good" story, and ran as the provincial Liberal candidate in the riding of Fort George in 1969. After graduating from UBC law school he became an assistant to a cabinet minister in Pierre Trudeau's government and was instrumental in the development of Granville Island. In 1976, he became Deputy Minister of Consumer and Corporate Affairs in BC headed by Rafe Mair. In close partnership they sponsored 22 new laws to create a fairer marketplace. He became the first president of the Mining Association of BC in 1982. Always with appetite for politics, Tex later ran as the 1988 federal Liberal candidate in Vancouver Centre. Afterwards he established his own public policy consultancy on a wide range of public issues including housing, mining, port authority taxation and liquor policy. Tex was a founder of the B.C. Artificial Reef Society and dived the ships they sank. He will be missed by his wife of 54 years, Sandra, and children Kiersten (Fred Mullie), Tasha (Peter Chalk), Ashleigh, grandchildren, and brother Gordon (Peggy). He is predeceased by brother Brett (Candace Parker). Tex always remembered Prince George fondly, including summers spent surveying in the area during his university years. Tex recently wrote a family history that chronicles much his family's time in Prince George after his grandfather, the first butcher in Fort George, settled here in 1910. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Croatian Cultural Centre in Vancouver on June 11 at 3:30 pm. Tex may be remembered by donating to the Cancer Society or Canadian Blood Services.





