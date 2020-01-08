With heavy hearts, the family of Thelma Grace Tracy (nee Bulmer) announces her passing on Monday, December 16, 2019, in Prince George, British Columbia, with family members at her side.



Thelma was born to Beatrice and Ellsworth Bulmer in Sackville, NB, on November 20th, 1931. As a young woman, Thelma worked at the Kennel Club on Bridge Street and at the Sackville Tribune office.



Thelma married Art (Arthur) Tracy in January 1949 and they began their life together in the RCAF, living in Manitoba, Ontario, Germany (two times), and Quebec, before retiring from the service. Mom spent those years working as a civil servant on the various bases. They lived in St. Catharines, ON, for nine years before moving to Prince George.



She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Art Tracy (2013); and sisters, Phyllis Ogden and Doris Estabrooks. Mum is survived by her three children, Sandra (Archie) Grover, Edmonton, AB; Bonnie (Chris) Spence, St. Catharines, ON; and Ray (Maureen) Tracy, Prince George, BC.



Thelma was very proud of her four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all of her family.



As cremation has taken place, an early summer service will be held in Sackville for interment.

