Theodore Robert, (Ted/Papa) Haugland August 16th, 1937- July 31st, 2020 With a lot of love and sadness we announce the passing of our loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Ted is predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Haugland, his brothers Jim and Tom Haugland, his nephews Sterling and John Haugland, James Young, and Brad Romanin. He leaves behind his wife Carol, daughter Cari (John) Burke, sons Quentin (Karen) Haugland, Graham (Nancy) Haugland, sisters Ellen Eby, Mary (Ed) Pruner, Patricia (Arnold) Young, and Sylvia (Lenard) Welygan, brother Ken Haugland, 5 grandchildren Tyler, Colin, and Raeanne Burke, Nicole and Erica Haugland. Ted leaves behind 21 nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces, nephews and various children who adopted him as their honorary Papa - too many to list. Papa's usual response to a request for someone else to join the gang at the cabin at Ness Lake was "THE MORE THE MERRIER". Born and educated in Smeaton, Saskatchewan on the family homestead with his four sisters and three brothers, he settled in Prince George and worked for the CNR and then the gas company for 35 years. Ted dedicated his life to his immediate and extended family, always available to lend a hand and offer advice. His favorite saying when asked to help with grandkids or help with a project was, " NOT A PROBLEM, IT WILL BE THE BEST PART OF MY DAY" . He was a model husband, father and grandfather. A man with unlimited patience and generosity, who loved sharing family stories, jokes, curling, playing cards, and dressing up with the grandkids and great nieces and nephews. He loved planting a garden and digging up potatoes at the lake where he provided food for all. In accordance with his wishes Ted passed peacefully at home with his wife and son Quentin present. As per Ted's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Prince George Hospice House or BC Cancer Centre for the North.







