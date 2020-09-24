1/1
Theodore Otto "Ted" Wheeler
WHEELER, Theodore (Ted) Otto


Suddenly, in Prince George, BC, Ted Wheeler, 58, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Predeceased by his father, Hartland Wheeler. Survived by his mother, Irma Karras. Fondly missed by brothers, Hartland and Stacey (Cathy) and as uncle to Elizabeth, Eric, Ehren (Robyn), Daniel, Jane and Owen. Missed by friends in the GTA and Prince George, BC, where he was a valued employee with Celtic Reforestation for 31 years. No memorial service is scheduled at this time. Memories can be shared online at Forever Missed.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Sep. 24, 2020.
