Lord, Therese (Terry) Marie February 14, 1931 - March 21, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Terry. Mom passed away peacefully in her sleep. Terry was predeceased by her loving husband Claude, her son Dale, her parents Dan and Elizabeth Joyal and brother Dominic Joyal. She leaves behind her loving daughter Deborah Ritchie, sons Darcy (Marlene), Darryl (Charlyne), grandchildren Joshua, Derek, Steffi and Christopher, great-grandchildren Cole and Aria and sister in-law Irene Duguay. Terry was definitely a social butterfly who loved playing cards with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone she touched. A huge thank you to all the staff at Wheatland Seniors Lodge for all the love and care you gave Mom. There will be a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020