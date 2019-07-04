Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Donald Fairbairn. View Sign Obituary

March 25,1932, Sexsmith, AB June 7, 2019 Prince George, BC Tom was predeceased by his wife Geri and grandsons Jeremy Statham and Brian Fairbairn. He will be missed by his family Gord (Susie), Mona (Glenn Statham), James (Wendy). His grandchildren and great grandchildren, Ainslie (Chris Ford, Grayson, Emersyn), Jason Statham (Martina, Felix and Jaxson), Thomas Fairbairn, Dorothy Fairbairn (Chris) and Amanda Fairbairn. His sister Anne (Pete Brady) and brother Bill Fairbairn (Sherry). Tom worked as an engineer for Canadian Pacific Airlines for 30 years. He played hockey into his seventies and for a number of years went on his annual duck hunting trips with a group of friends and the families got to enjoy? The 'Annual Duck Dinner'. He had a love for old cars, especially Mustangs. Tom lived in Penticton for 20 years and shared many happy hours with friends at the Elks Club . How lucky we are to have had him in our lives and his memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched. For someone loved is never lost. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1-4pm at the BX Pub (upstairs) 433 Carney Prince George. In lieu flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 4 to July 6, 2019

