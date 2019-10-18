Following a short but courageous battle with cancer, Tom passed away peacefully, with family by his side, in the early morning of October 15th, 2019.



He is survived by his spouse, his three children from his first marriage, and his granddaughter.



Tom was born in Cranbrook, BC, on July 5th, 1947. His family lived in the Lower Mainland and Okanagan before settling in Prince George.



As a young man, he worked in the Yukon, surveying the Dempster Highway. He then relocated to England and travelled throughout Europe. An adventurous spirit, Tom also travelled to Morocco and Egypt, before making longer backpacking trips through Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.



Returning to Prince George in the late 1970's, Tom began working for Canfor, married, and started a family.



Tom loved spending time outdoors, hiking, fishing, and watching wildlife. He was kind and compassionate, always caring for others.



In his later years, he would often reminisce about his work in the north as well as his travels around the world.



His family will miss him dearly.



Donations in Tom's memory can be made to the Prince George Hospice Society.

